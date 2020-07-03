Lorain County CSI searching for armed duo who robbed man in parking lot

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County CSI is asking for help identifying the man captured in the surveillance photos below who allegedly teamed up with an unidentified female to rob a man in a parking lot with a gun.
CSI said the aggravated robbery happened on 25th Street and Broadway Avenue.
The man then used the victim’s credit cards at several stores, according to CSI.
Witnesses said the female suspect had long blonde and black braided hair, according to the report.
Authorities believe the suspects drove off in a Honda Accord with really dark tinted windows.
Call or text Detective Gray at (440) 654-3397 if you can identify the suspects.
As always, tips may remain anonymous.
