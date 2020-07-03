Man dies after being found lying on the ground, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an early Friday morning homicide.
Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Laurel Avenue and Blanche Street for a man down.
Officers said when they arrived, the victim was lying on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding from his head.
EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
His name is not being released at this time and the Summit County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death.
Akron police are looking for a silver Ford Taurus with a shattered passenger window in connection with this murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330 -375-2Tip or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous
