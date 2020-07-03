Man robs Willoughby Walgreen’s wearing Superman sweatshirt

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wearing a Superman sweatshirt stole cash and cigarettes from the Walgreen’s, said police.
Willoughby police said the man entered the store on Som Center Road and State Route 84 around 2:30 a.m. on July 1.
The store clerk told police he indicated he had a firearm in his pocket, but never showed one.
He demanded cash, a carton of Marlboro Lights and a carton of Newport Kings, according to the police report.
He then fled the store on foot.
Police believe this same man robbed the Walgreen’s on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid on July 2.
If you have any information regarding his identity, please call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau @ (440) 953-4210 in reference to case #20-13560.
