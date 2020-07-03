MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball announced that the 2020 All-Star Game has been canceled due to concerns caused by the coronavirus.
The game was scheduled to be played in the city of Los Angeles for the 2020 season, which has already been abbreviated during the health crisis.
The “Midsummer Classic” is expected to be played in 2021 in the host city of Atlanta, while Los Angeles will host the game for the next available year in 2022, according to league officials.
“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” said Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred Jr. “I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the city of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic.”
This story will be updated.
