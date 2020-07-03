47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Friday there are 47 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 2,535 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 3 years old to their 60s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Friday’s update, which means the total cumulative dead due to the coronavirus is 77 citywide.
You can view the state’s Friday COVID-19 numbers update below.
