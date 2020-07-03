Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry pattern rolls on today and into the weekend. And while the rain chances aren’t zero, it is small enough so that we don’t include it in the forecast. High pressure is to our northwest today. A lake breeze develops this afternoon, but it will be fairly minor. Most afternoon temperatures will make it to around the 90 degree mark. Humidity levels remain moderate. The heat index will be in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon. It will turn a little cooler once the lake breeze does kick in. A sunny to partly cloudy sky is in the forecast. Dry this evening and it is going to turn a little more humid. We drop into the mid-upper 60s overnight.