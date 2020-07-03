2 officers hurt in crash from high-speed pursuit in Ottawa County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Oak Harbor police officer and an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy were taken to the hospital after being hurt in a crash from a high-speed pursuit, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Lt. Brett Gockstetter said both Officer Loren Welch and Deputy Nickolas Davenport were pursuing a black Dodge Challenger north of Oak Harbor on SR-19 when the suspect turned left onto Salem-Carroll Road around 9:10 p.m.
As Officer Welch slowed to turn, Deputy Davenport struck him from behind, according to Lt. Gockstetter.
Officer Welch’s cruiser went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned, and stopped on its wheels, according to the report.
Deputy Davenport’s cruiser also went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment before stopping in the ditch, Lt. Gockstetter said.
According to the report, both Officer Welch and Deputy Davenport suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by Mid County EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.
