Panic at Beachwood Place after gunfire erupts in mall

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at Beachwood Place sent shoppers running through the mall in panic on Friday evening, a city official has confirmed.
A witness told 19 News he was in close proximity to the gunman when a shot rang out near Saks Fifth Avenue.
Shoppers were told to hide in the back of stores, until an all-clear was given, according to an Eastlake woman who was there with her daughter.
The woman said they waited for about 30 minutes, and were then informed that they could safely leave the mall.
Beachwood Police have not yet confirmed if there were any injuries, or whether the gunman was captured.
