Stow-Munroe Falls school board member reprimanded in front of protesters during special meeting

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools Board of Education called a special meeting to address a member who was criticized after being seen smiling and laughing as letters were read about an African-American student who committed suicide.
Protesters gathered ahead of Thursday night’s meeting, where board members voted unanimously to publicly sanction and admonish Lisa Johnson-Bowers for acting inappropriately and violating the code of ethics for not listening with courtesy while others speak.
Johnson-Bowers, the vice president of the district’s school board, told 19 News that she was at home after celebrating her birthday with family when she participated in the virtual meeting on Zoom as letters about the student’s death were read aloud.
Complaints to the Stow-Munroe Falls Board of Education alleged that Johnson-Bowers was seen smiling or laughing on at least 28 separate occasions during the 90-minute meeting.
Johnson-Bowers says she supports the Black Lives Matter movement and apologized for her actions.
“I apologize for being distracted by the surroundings of my home, and I meant no disrespect,” Johnson-Bowers told 19 News.
