Westlake Police seize loaded semi-automatic handgun, suspected marijuana during traffic stop

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police confirmed an officer seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and suspected marijuana from a 22-year-old man during a traffic stop.
According to the report, an officer stopped a car on Hilliard Road at Regency Circle for equipment and moving violations around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the officer observed signed of drug use in the car and found suspected marijuana, a scale, and other paraphernalia.
The officer also confiscated a loaded semi-automatic handgun and loose ammunition from the car, according to the report.
According to police, the 22-year-old driver from South Euclid admitted that the handgun and other contraband was his.
Police said the case will be brought to the county grand jury to determine possible felony charges.
