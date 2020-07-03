76-year-old Cleveland homeless man robbed, choked

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 76-year-old homeless man was robbed and grabbed by the neck while sitting at a picnic table.
Cleveland police said on June 19 the man was sitting behind a building at 4269 Pearl Road when the suspect walked up and sat down next to him.
The victim told police he was then grabbed by the neck and placed in a choke hold while the suspect went through his pockets and stole $500.
After stealing the money, the suspect pushed over the homeless man and walked away.
Police said the suspect is believed to hang out near the Pearl and Broadview Roads area.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
