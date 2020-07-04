Cleveland Metroparks Zoo requiring all visitors to wear face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic

This comes a day after Mayor Frank G. Jackson mandated requiring use of face masks throughout the city.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Saturday morning that, after Mayor Frank G. Jackson announced Friday evening, beginning today, everyone must wear facial coverings to visit the zoo.

You can read Mayor Jackson’s announcement below.

[ Mayor Frank Jackson signs mandate requiring use of face masks throughout the city due to COVID-19 outbreak ]

In the comments section, the Zoo said: “Face coverings or masks are not required for children under 6 years of age, or any individual who cannot wear a face-covering because of a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability, or who is unable to remove the face covering without assistance, and any individual who should not wear face coverings under the CDC guidance.”

