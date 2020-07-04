Cleveland saw 5 shootings and 1 stabbing in first 5 hours of Fourth of July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed officers responded to five shootings and one stabbing that happened in the city within the first five hours of the Fourth of July.
Here are the descriptions of the shootings and stabbing according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:
1:35 a.m.
An unknown age male was shot in the side of his head and in the hand.
He was driven to South Pointe Hospital.
Sgt. Ciaccia did not confirm the location of the shooting.
1:50 a.m.
An unknown age male was shot in the thigh on West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.
He was driven to MetroHealth Hospital.
2:24 a.m.
An unknown age female was shot in the leg on East 93rd Street and Miles Avenue.
She was driven to Marymount Hospital.
2:59 a.m.
An unknown age male was shot.
He was driven to University Hospitals.
Sgt. Ciaccia did not confirm the location of the shooting.
4:30 a.m.
A 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach twice in the 3600 block of East 59th Street.
EMS took him to MetroHealth Hospital.
The suspect is unknown.
4:50 a.m.
A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the hand in the 1300 block of East 66th Street.
EMS took him to Cleveland Clinic.
The suspect fled the scene.
On Friday evening, off-duty Cleveland Police Officer was assaulted while attempting to intervene in a fight that led to a man getting shot, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
