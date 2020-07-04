Kalahari Resort requiring guests to wear face masks with the exception of waterparks

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kalahari Resort announced it is requiring all guests over the age of two to wear masks throughout the resort.
The only exceptions are the indoor waterpark, outdoor waterpark, and dining a the bar.
Kalahari said the CDC advised masks should not be worn in water because they can be difficult to breathe through.
Therefore, Kalahari prohibits guests from wearing masks in the water.
The resort has also implemented physical distancing standards and increased sanitization efforts, which can be read by clicking here.
