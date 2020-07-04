Motorcyclist loses life in Ashland County crash

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers continue to investigate the motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 60-year-old Robert Sturgill of West Salem just before 8 p.m. Friday night, according to the Highway Patrol.
Sturgill was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson FLTRX motorcycle eastbound on Township Road 350 when he failed to negotiate a curve just east of Township Road 791, went off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole, and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to Lt. Raymond Durant.
Lt. Durant said Sturgill was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway Patrol said a helmet was located on scene, but it is unknown at this time if it was being worn at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.