926 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 2,907 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 56,183 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Saturday.
An additional 3,695 cases and 250 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 8,111 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 2,052 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.