8-year-old girl shot on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said an eight-year-old girl was shot on Cleveland’s East side Saturday night and is being taken to Rainbow Baby Children’s Hospital.
Police said she has a gunshot wound to the arm.
The girl was in the backseat of a car when it was fired upon, police said. She is in stable condition. She is conscious and talking.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Fourth District officers are on the scene. The incident happened on East 139 Street and Harvard at 9:30 p.m.
Cleveland Police are investigating the incident.
