Cleveland police find 1-year-old wandering, looking for parents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police need the public’s help in tracking down a toddler’s parents.
According to police, a passer-by found the pictured 1-year-old wandering in the area of West 38 and Clark Ave on Sunday morning.
The toddler is about 1-year-old and was not found injured or harmed, but police did release him into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Officers are still investigating where the boy was found, but anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.
