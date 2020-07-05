Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for Emani Jackson, 12, after returning home from a friend’s house, she left home again and failed to return.
Jackson is 5′3″ and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing light purple shorts and a purple polka dot shirt.
The family was able to ping Jackson’s cellphone, and her cellphone was pinged at the Public Square area of downtown.
Officers toured the area and did not find the girl. She has been missing since Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.