Crews working to repair water main break that flooded streets in Slavic Village

Crews working to repair water main break that flooded streets in Slavic Village
Crews working to repair water main break that flooded streets in Slavic Village (Source: Councilman Tony Brancatelli)
By Rachel Vadaj | July 5, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 11:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East 65th Street at Fleet Avenue is closed as crews work to repair a “huge” water main break that flooded the Slavic Village streets, according to Councilman Tony Brancatelli.

The water main broke around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

This is the second large water main break to happen in Northeast Ohio Sunday morning, causing crews to be delayed in fixing this one, Brancatelli said.

[ Boil advisory for Northeast Cleveland suburbs after ‘very large’ water main break ]

Crews were able to shut down the road about two hours later to work on this break, the councilman said.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.