Crews working to repair water main break that flooded streets in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East 65th Street at Fleet Avenue is closed as crews work to repair a “huge” water main break that flooded the Slavic Village streets, according to Councilman Tony Brancatelli.
The water main broke around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
This is the second large water main break to happen in Northeast Ohio Sunday morning, causing crews to be delayed in fixing this one, Brancatelli said.
Crews were able to shut down the road about two hours later to work on this break, the councilman said.
