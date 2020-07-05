Cuyahoga Falls Police investigating Fourth of July homicide after 19-year-old shot at Sheraton Suites

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls Police are investigating the Fourth of July homicide that claimed a 19-year-old man’s life.
According to Capt. Todd Shafer, officers were sent to Sheraton Suites on 1989 Front St. for shots fired at 11:28 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man shot multiple times, according to the report.
He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Capt. Shafer said.
His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting Cuyahoga Falls Police with the investigation.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Cuyahoga Falls Police Detective Bureau at 330-971-8334 or the Anonymous Crime Fighters Tip Line at 330-971-8477.
