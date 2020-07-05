Homicide investigation underway for man found fatally shot in neck on Cleveland sidewalk on Fourth of July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the neck on the Fourth of July.
This was one of the 22 total shootings and three homicides in Cleveland over Independence Day weekend.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, officers were sent to Nelson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a man down on the sidewalk at approximately 10:55 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the neck and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Officers on scene learned the victim may have been involved in an altercation with other individuals before he was shot, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate.
Sgt. Ciaccia said no arrests have been made and the suspect is unknown at this point in the investigation.
