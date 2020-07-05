104 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland over the holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said in a combined update for Saturday and Sunday, there were 104 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland, which brings the total cumulative to 2,637 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said on the Fourth of July, there are 53 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, cases were reported in men and women whose ages range from under 5 to their 70s. On Sunday, there are 51 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported citywide, cases were reported in males and females whose ages range from under 12 to their 70s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in the weekend’s update, which means the total cumulative stands at 77 dead citywide.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday below.
