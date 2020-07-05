South Euclid officer rescues dog from hot car while owner was in restaurant (video)

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old Cleveland woman was charged with cruelty to animals after South Euclid Police rescued her dog from her hot car while she was in a restaurant, according to the report.
South Euclid Police caught the rescue on body camera.
Police said an officer on patrol saw the small white dog trying to jump out of a car at Petsmart on Cedar Road at 4:14 p.m. on Tuesday.
The dog was alone in the car while the temperature was 86 degrees, according to police.
The report stated the officer ran the license plate of the car and tried to find the owner.
When he couldn’t find her, he pulled the dog out from the window, according to police.
When the dog was free, it immediately began “chugging” water, the report stated.
Police said the owner came out of a nearby restaurant a short time later and was charged with cruelty to animals.
The National Highway Traffic Administration shows just how quickly a car could heat up in hot temperatures:
