4 teens shot in 2 separate shootings on Cleveland’s East Side over Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four teens were shot in two separate shootings over Fourth of July Weekend.
Both shootings happened at 5 a.m. on Sunday on Cleveland’s East Side.
These were two of the 22 total shootings and three homicides in Cleveland over Independence Day weekend.
However, the youngest victim was just 8-years-old.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the chest, and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest and leg in the 950 block of East 147th Street.
Sgt. Ciaccia said all three were driven to University Hospitals.
Their conditions are unknown.
Over in the area of Fullerton Avenue and Fleet Avenue, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the left arm, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and thigh, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the bicep, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia three were driven to MetroHealth Hospital.
Their conditions are unknown as well.
