Tips on how to stay cool during the heat wave in Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A heat wave will begin Monday as temperatures will be in the 90′s for most of the week. 19 News gathered tips on how to stay cool throughout the week.
When the temperatures rise, so do heat-related injuries like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Experts say, get out of the elements. If it gets to the point where your skin is getting dry, try to find shelter or somewhere where the air is cool and you’re staying out of the elements.
Also, if you’re going to be sitting under or near a fan, it’s easier to become dehydrated, so make sure you’re drinking lots of water.
The cost to cool down for some families can add up. We did some checking. The average price to run an air conditioner for a three-bedroom two-bath home can range anywhere from $200 to $300. Late July and August is when we typically see a rise in our electric bills.
So what can you do to try to keep the cooling costs down? Always make sure your A/C and furnace are tuned up. Try to limit baking if you can. A hot oven can make it tougher for your house to stay cool.
Setting your thermostat to 70 degrees is a comfortable temperature and experts say is most cost-effective. If you have a garage keep it closed. Hot air can seep into the house even with the best seals. Try running a fan. And if it’s cooler in the evening.
Give your A/C a break by opening a window. Finally, keep blinds closed on the side of your home where the sunlight is coming in.
Some pools in Northeast Ohio are now open with safety measures in place due to COVID-19. Here is a list of some pools that are open below.
- Anna Schmauch Memorial Pool (Amherst): Is open, but with a minimum capacity of 100 people.
- Water Works Family Aquatic Center (Cuyahoga Falls): Is open.
- Lakewood: Community pools open to residents only.
- Mentor Civic Center Pool: Is open, but with a capacity set of 300 people.
- Parma: Splash Pad is now open.
- Rocky River: Pool open, but with restrictions during coronavirus pandemic.
- Twinsburg Waterpark: Is open but under strict guidelines from the CDC and the Summit County Health Department.
- Westlake Aquatic Center and Peterson Pool: Is now open. Outdoor facility will be open to members of the pool and Westlake residents only.
