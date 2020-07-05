50-year-old man becomes third Cleveland homicide victim over Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a 50-year-old man was the third homicide victim in the city over the Fourth of July weekend.
This was one of the 22 total shootings and three homicides in Cleveland over Independence Day weekend.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds on East 106th Street and Shaker Boulevard at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
EMS took him to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
