Akron opens outdoor pools and splash pads

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials have re-opened their pools and the splash pads.
The pools are located at Reservoir Park in Goodyear Heights and Perkins Park in West Akron.
The splash pads are located at Joy Park in East Akron and Patterson Park in North Hill.
“We want our community to be able to participate in their favorite summertime activities in a way that is safe for everyone involved,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan. “It is vital that the guidelines are followed so that residents can enjoy these recreational opportunities while still mitigating the impact of COVID-19.”
Residents must sign up for their free membership to use the pools. You can do that online or in person at the pools.
Everyone under the age of 18, must have a parent or guardian register them.
40 person limit at the pool and patrons are asked to wear masks when they are not in the water.
The pools and splash pads are open Monday-Friday 1-7 p.m. and Saturday 1- 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Pools will close on Aug. 22 and the splash pads will close on Sept. 13.
