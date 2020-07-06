Beachwood City Council passes face mask mandate for city’s indoor public spaces

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Council on Monday voted to mandate the wearing of face masks in any indoor areas that are accessible to the public.
“This is a public health requirement in the midst of the largest public health crisis of our lifetime,” said Council President James Pasch in a prepared statement. “There is nothing more important than our health, and science shows that a simple face mask helps blunt the spread of the virus...If we all wear masks, we will all be safer. We must do our small part to save lives.”
All customers must wear facial coverings while they are:
• Inside a retail business
• In restaurants and bars when not at their table
• In office spaces that are open to the public
• While in a barber shop or salon, but customers can temporarily remove masks during shaves or others facial services
• Businesses are granted the right to refuse service to patrons not wearing face masks
Exceptions to the new face mask mandate will be posted on the city’s website.
Residents who break the ordinance will receive a warning on the first occurrence, and an $85 penalty for any subsequent violations.
“If you’re outside in Beachwood, running errands or visiting someone who isn’t part of your quarantine household, please: wear a mask,” said Mayor Martin Horwitz in a prepared statement. “We want our residents, employees and visitors
According to the city, residents can do four things to slow the spread of COVID-19: frequently wash their hands, practice social distancing, get tested, and wear a face mask.
