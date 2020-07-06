Board members ask for input on removing Parma Senior High School’s ‘Redmen’ team name, mascot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City School District is seeking input from the community regarding the removal of the name “Redmen” from the senior high school’s mascot and logo.
Dialogue will be accepted at community meetings, which will be held virtually on Zoom on July 13 and August 12 at 6:30 p.m.
A community survey will also be posted from July 13 through August 12.
The discussion to remove the questionable logo was first introduced by a Parma resident and the school board president during a June 11 meeting.
“Given the global attitude towards recognizing systemic racism, I am asking the school board to revisit and change the current name/mascot of the Parma Senior High ‘Redmen’ to something that is less likely to be construed as racially insensitive by the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic school year,” asked Thomas Euerle during the proposal.
Dr. Charles Smialek, superintendent for the Parma City School District, said it is not realistic to complete the process of changing the name and uniforms before the 2020-21 academic year, even if a decision was made immediately.
The high school’s current team name and logo, originally meant to exemplify nobility, loyalty, and courage, was introduced in 1936 by students and alumni, according to the district.
Requests to change the symbol were made as flags, statues, and symbols across the country are being removed in protests of racism and inequality.
