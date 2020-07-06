Cleveland Indians 2020 season begins July 24 against Kansas City Royals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s official: the Cleveland Indians will launch the 2020 season at home against the Kansas City Royals on July 24.
The announcement came as MLB officials released the shortened 60-game schedule on Monday evening.
However, the team’s “Summer Camp” is already under way as Indians players convened at Progressive Field on Monday morning for training.
Meanwhile, the Indians front office is considering changing the team name as calls grow for Native American references and mascots to be removed from franchises.
Indians Manager Terry Francona on Sunday said he would support a name change.
