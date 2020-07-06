Cleveland police: Endangered 13-year-old girl reported missing early Monday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help locate a teen girl reported missing on Monday morning.
Sophie Rains was reported missing from her Maple Street home at approximately 3 a.m. on July 6, according to police.
The 13-year-old girl’s mother told detectives that she was asleep on the couch and woke up to a strong smell of spilled lighter fluid down the hallway leading to her daughter’s bedroom. She then noticed her daughter was not at home and that her phone and tablet were also missing.
Rains was last known to be wearing a green camouflage hooded-sweatshirt, a pink choker necklace with red and black basketball shorts and Betty Boop flip-flops.
Police wrote in the missing persons report that Rains is a habitual runaway, but is new to the area and has no friends.
A ping from her cell phone was last detected in the area of est 83rd Street, police say.
