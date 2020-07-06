Commuter Cast: Heatwave bearing down on Ohio, plus a water main break may cause for morning confusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.
Join Meteorologist Jon Loufman and Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan for the latest on the Monday morning commute.
There is a water main break in the area of Mayfield Road between E.126 and Murray Hill.
Also, don’t forget that there are some big closures when it comes to the RTA rail service east of Tower City.
The transit service will be replaced by the 67R buses due to construction.
The project will continue into early August.
Temperatures will be hot this week. A heatwave is entering Northeast Ohio and will cause a hot and humid week.
