Coronavirus cases in Cleveland approaching 3,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The reported confirmed coronavirus cases are approaching 3,000, as the Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday there are 67 new confirmed cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 2,704 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 70s. An additional seven probable cases were also identified. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Monday’s update, which means the total cumulative dead citywide due to COVID-19 stands at 77.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health also said they re receiving 46,000 face coverings, via partnerships with Until We Do It, Inc. and University Hospitals of Cleveland’s Office of Community Impact, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (CEDI), Office of Government and Community Relations.
The goal is to provide face coverings for residents, particularly for vulnerable groups in Cleveland: the seniors, people with chronic health conditions, and those who have limited capacity to practice life-saving prevention as members of the essential workforce, persons who live in dense housing or in multigenerational homes and minorities. Until We Do It, Inc., donated a total of 36,000 face-coverings and University Hospitals donated 10,000 toward the effort.
Until We Do It is a non-profit organization founded by native Clevelander Kene Anoliefo, which mobilizes to care for vulnerable populations.
Until We Do It has distributed over 500,000 masks, including over 100,000 to Native American tribes on reservations in the Southwest, 100,000 to rural Alabama, and over 100,000 to help protect all those marching against racial inequity in cities like Chicago, Washington D.C., Houston and Atlanta.
You can view the executive order signed by Mayor Frank G. Jackson about mandatory face masks required in the city below.
