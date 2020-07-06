1 dead after rollover crash on I-90 in Ashtabula County

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Ashtabula County, where an SUV rolled over on I-90, and a passenger was ejected.
The crash happened on Sunday around 8 p.m. on I-90 in Harpersfield Township.
Officials said that the vehicle was traveling east on I-90 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned several times.
The passenger in the vehicle, Karly Steele, was ejected during the crash.
Steele was killed in the crash.
OSP said that it did not appear that no one in the vehicle was using a seatbelt.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
