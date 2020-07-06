Fugitive of the Week wanted for a murder in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man wanted for a murder in East Cleveland is this weeks Fugitive of the Week.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Kenneth Woods shot and killed Jaron Taylor, 40, on June 24 near the 14300 block of Scioto Ave.
East Cleveland police said Woods and Taylor were arguing before the fatal shooting.
Woods’s last known address is near the 1300 block of Shawview Avenue in East Cleveland.
Officials said he is considered “armed and dangerous”.
If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
