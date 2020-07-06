1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person dead and another injured Sunday night.
The shooting happened at the Gas USA gas station on St. Clair and E. 124 St.
Police said that one person is dead and another was taken to University Hospitals but is in stable condition.
Officials are still investigating the shooting, make sure to stick with 19 News for updates on the incident.
Cleveland police dealt with a very violent holiday weekend.
Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Director Of Public Safety Karrie Howard and Police Chief Calvin D. Williams shared the following message in reaction to the volume of crime:
“Gun violence and violent crime is on the rise. This holiday weekend specifically, the city of Cleveland has seen a large number of incidents involving shootings and tragically, three people killed. There is no excuse for this violent activity and police are actively pursuing the perpetrators. We remind citizens to do their part. If you see something, say something. Anyone with crime tips is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided via crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.”
Here are the descriptions of the shootings and stabbing according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:
July 3
1 a.m.
An unknown age male was shot in the arm and leg on East 121st Street and Griffing Avenue.
EMS took him to University Hospital.
1:20 a.m.
An unknown age male was shot in the back on East 116th Street and Buckeye Road.
He was taken to University Hospitals.
2:23 a.m.
A 29-year-old man was riding a motorcycle when he was struck on East 120th Street and Corlett Avenue by a light-colored SUV that drove away.
6 p.m.
A fight broke out between a 22-year-old man and a 44-year-old man that an off-duty Cleveland Police officer attempted to intervene.
The officer was assaulted.
The altercation led to the 22-year-old man shooting the 44-year-old victim in the foot.
Preliminary information also indicated that the off-duty officer fired a shot, but did not hit the suspect.
The suspect ran away but was arrested by detectives in the area soon after.
The case was labeled as a felonious assault and felonious assault on a police officer.
The 44-year-old victim was treated and released.
The officer was not injured.
July 4
1:35 a.m.
An unknown age male was shot in the side of his head and in the hand.
He was driven to South Pointe Hospital.
Sgt. Ciaccia did not confirm the location of the shooting.
1:50 a.m.
An unknown age male was shot in the thigh on West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.
He was driven to MetroHealth Hospital.
2:24 a.m.
An unknown age female was shot in the leg on East 93rd Street and Miles Avenue.
She was driven to Marymount Hospital.
2:59 a.m.
An unknown age male was shot.
He was driven to University Hospitals.
Sgt. Ciaccia did not confirm the location of the shooting.
4:30 a.m.
A 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach twice in the 3600 block of East 59th Street.
EMS took him to MetroHealth Hospital.
The suspect is unknown.
4:50 a.m.
A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the hand in the 1300 block of East 66th Street.
EMS took him to Cleveland Clinic.
The suspect fled the scene.
8 p.m.
An unknown age male was shot in the arm in the 1120 block of East 148th Street.
He was driven to the Cleveland Clinic.
9:30 p.m.
An 8-year-old girl was shot in the arm while riding in the back of a car when it was shot at on East 139th Street and Harvard Avenue.
The child was conscious, talking, and stable while on the way to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
9:40 p.m.
A 57-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest, a 59-year-old man was shot in the chest, and a 57-year-old woman suffered a contusion to the eye by being pistol-whipped at a Fourth of July party in the 3800 block of West 152nd Street.
The 57-year-old man was taken to Fairview Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the 59-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he remains, and the woman was taken to Fairview Hospital, treated, and released.
The 23-year-old man labeled as the suspect was arrested after fighting with officers and biting them.
The suspect was arguing with the now-deceased victim, pulled a gun from his waistband, and shot him.
The suspect then shot the 59-year-old man and pistol-whipped the woman.
10:55 p.m.
A 47-year-old man was shot in the neck on Nelson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Officers found him on the sidewalk and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect is unknown at no arrests have been made.
July 5
1 a.m.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the knee on West 130th Street and Bellaire Avenue.
He was driven to MetroHealth Hospital.
1 a.m.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the foot and shoulder at an unknown location.
He was driven to Lutheran Hospital.
2 a.m.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg on West 65th Street and Denison Avenue.
He was driven to Fairview General Hospital.
2 a.m.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest on West 91st Street and Madison Avenue.
He was driven to MetroHealth Hospital.
3 a.m.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 30-year-old man was shot in the back in the 12800 block of Brookpark Road.
The 29-year-old man was driven to MetroHealth while EMS brought the 30-year-old man to MetroHealth Hospital.
3 a.m.
An unknown age male was shot in the thigh at East 116th Street and Kinsman Avenue.
He was taken to University Hospitals.
3 a.m.
A 50-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds on East 106th Street and Shaker Boulevard.
EMS took him to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.
4 a.m.
A 54-year-old woman was shot in the hip in the 4100 block of East 139th Street.
She was driven to Marymount Hospital.
5 a.m.
A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the chest, and 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest and leg in the 950 block of East 147th Street.
All three were driven to University Hospitals.
5 a.m.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the left arm, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and thigh, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the bicep in the area of Fullerton Avenue and Fleet Avenue.
All three were driven to MetroHealth Hospital.
