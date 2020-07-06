Lakewood restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - An employee at Two Bucks in Lakewood has tested positive for COVID-19.
The owners have decided to temporarily close the restaurant at 15609 Madison Avenue.
The entire staff is now being tested for COVID-19, but at this time, there are no other positive results.
The restaurant is now being deep cleaned and sanitized.
Two Bucks locations in Avon, Eastlake, Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted and Parma are not affected and will remain open.
