Man, teens charged for shooting death of Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested one man and two teens for the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman.
On Friday, around 12:30 p.m., police found 20-year-old Janine Surgen, in the area of W. Waterloo Rd and 27th St.
Surgen had multiple gunshot wounds when police found here.
She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronnounced dead.
Akron police said that during the investigation, they were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle.
About 30 minutes later, officers stopped the vehicle on E. Market St. and Canton Rd.
They then arrested a 25-year-old, Jaleel Sojouner, and two juveniles, one 16 and the other 17.
The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated murder, while Sojouner and the 17-year-old were charged with Complicity to Commit Aggravated Murder.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.