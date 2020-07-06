Miller Ferry launches mandatory mask guidelines for riders headed to Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cities and businesses around the state and country are initiating mandatory mask rules as COVID-19 cases continue to soar.
Starting on Wednesday, Miller Ferry passengers headed to either Put-in-Bay or Middle Bass Island will be required to wear masks while on the boat.
Children ages 6 or younger, and people with physical or mental disabilities, are exempt from wearing masks.
If passengers choose to stay in their cars while riding the ferry they do not have to wear masks; however, all vehicles must remain off during the ride.
Also, masks are not mandatory at the ferry’s docks if social distancing rules are being observed.
Refer below for more guidelines:
Put-in-Bay made headlines last week after a cluster of cases were reported on the island. Several patrons on the island observed packed bars, few masks and little social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.