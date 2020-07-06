805 new COVID-19 cases, at least 16 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 2,927 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 57,956 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
An additional 3,724 cases and 250 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 8,249 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,077 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
