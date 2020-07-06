Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity soar through the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohioans be warned, the heat and humidity are sure to soar on Monday and through the workweek.
There is also an Air Quality Advisory that is in effect on Monday; those with respiratory issues need to be aware because the air quality could cause problems.
During the day, the sun will be out in full force, and the heat will be felt all throughout Northeast Ohio.
Those living along the lakeshore will fell temperatures in the upper 80s.
People who are are more inland will feel the heat; temperatures will be in the low 90s.
Monday night will feel muggy and mild; temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Tuesday will see more of the same, hot and humid temperatures.
