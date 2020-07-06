Parma firefighters say they are taking a pay cut but city officials disagree

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters contend that the city has hit them with a pay cut that has already started coming out of their bi-weekly paychecks.
Union President Anthony Hyatt says the city is shorting the firefighters two weeks of pay this year, by not paying them their hourly rate.
“They tried negotiating with the union to take that pay away from us, and we didn’t agree to it because we are hourly employees,” Hyatt says.
Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter disagrees with Hyatt, saying the terms of the firefighters contract call for a yearly salary.
The dispute arises on the firefighters end, Hyatt says, due to their being 27 pay dates, rather than the normal 26 that fall in this calendar year.
”Roughly 70 percent of my members are looking at a $400 pay decrease a month, because of this pay reduction they’re looking to take on us,” Hyatt said.
The mayor says the firefighters are not taking a cut, as the contract states, he says they are being paid exactly what they were paid last year.
“It is our goal to not cut services or activities for the residents of Parma,” DeGeeter said in a statement to 19 News. “The loss of tax revenue due to the hard hit economy from Covid 19 makes it impossible to pay employees beyond their contracted salaries.”
Parma has lost just about $4 million in revenue due to economic pressure from the pandemic, and the city has made a $1.2 million adjustment to the budget, including 47 voluntary furloughs, DeGeeter said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.