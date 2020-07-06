15 people attack 3 uniformed officers in East Cleveland, 2 juveniles arrested

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chaotic scene broke out in East Cleveland on Monday evening, after 15 people began fighting with three uniformed police officers.
The assault began at East 129th Street and Lakefront Avenue, and several Cleveland Police officers were called in to help break up the fight, according to East Cleveland police.
Two juveniles were arrested, and police are investigating.
It’s not yet clear what prompted the attack, or if anyone was injured.
