Platform Beer closing 2 Ohio locations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Ohio brewer is closing a few locations because of employees that tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Platform Beer Co., a Cleveland-based employee has tested positive for the coronavirus and just recently worked in the Columbus area as well as the Cleveland brewhouse.
The popular brew company took to Facebook to announce the closure.
“All our taprooms have and will continue to follow all local government and health officials’ guidelines and precautions, and we can confirm that our food and beer have not been affected,” said Platform Beer Co.
But don’t worry beer lovers, the company said that all of the contactless home beer delivery services will still be available in the Cleveland and Columbus markets.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.