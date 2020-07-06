Police: Intoxicated man made his own sandwich at Akron Subway after damaging inside of store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old man is facing multiple criminal charges after acting belligerent inside an Akron-area Subway location.
According to Akron police, officers were called to the Subway on Kenmore Boulevard for reports of an intoxicated man inside.
Employees told police that a man, later identified as Don Peters, was visibly intoxicated and acting belligerent in the Subway.
Peters allegedly entered the store and demanded for employees to make his food. He then began causing damage inside.
Police say Peters then walked behind the counter and started making his own sandwich.
Officers located Peters and placed him under arrest. During the search, police found a bottle of vodka and a block of Subway cheese in Peters’ pocket.
Peters booked at the Summit County Jail on charges that include disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct intoxicated annoy or alarm, open container, and criminal damaging.
