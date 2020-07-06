2 suspected killers from Northeast Ohio captured by US Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals tracked down two dangerous fugitives on Monday who were both wanted for murder.
This afternoon, they arrested Kenneth Woods, 29, who is accused of gunning down 40-year-old Jaron Taylor on June 24 along the 14000 block of Scioto Avenue in East Cleveland.
Authorities traced Woods’ whereabouts to a Strongsville hotel, and he surrendered peacefully.
Marshals also captured Sean Hoskin, 38, who is accused of killing a man this past spring during a domestic violence dispute in Cleveland.
On May 24, according to authorities, Hoskin broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on East 162nd Street and started strangling and assaulting her.
Vernon Norman, 37, tried to break up the fight and was fatally shot by Hoskin, authorities report.
Marshals learned Hoskin fled to Indianapolis, Ind. over the holiday weekend, and they arrested him this evening in Hendricks County.
“The effort of our task force members today demonstrated that no matter if the fugitive attempts to hide in our own back yard or flee to another state, we will find them and bring them to justice,” US Marshal Pete Elliot said in a prepared statement.
