Unemployment benefits extended up to 20 additional weeks for eligible Ohioans during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced on Monday that unemployment benefits for select applicants will be extended by up to 20 additional weeks.
The extended benefits will apply to Ohios who exhausted both the maximum 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and the 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC, brought forth during the coronavirus crisis.
The additional weeks are possible because Ohio’s insured unemployment rate, a measure of the number of people receiving unemployment benefits as a percentage of the labor force, exceeded a minimum threshold, according to the state agency.
“We will soon begin notifying individuals who may qualify for this additional assistance to instruct them how to apply,” said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall. “Although high unemployment rates are never welcome news, we are happy that we can offer this extra support for Ohioans who are unemployed through no fault of their own and who are having difficulty finding work.”
Ohioans who exhaust their regular unemployment benefits can apply for PEUC. If PEUC is exhausted, individuals can apply for extended benefits and then Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.