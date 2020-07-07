Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old in Wis.

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl who was last seen Monday afternoon.
Baraboo police say Kodie B. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.
Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.
A ground search started at 7 a.m. Tuesday. A family member said volunteers from the community are helping with the search in a wooded forest.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a separate release that Kodie recently moved to the area. They believe she may have taken an unknown amount of pills and may harm herself. Police say she left her cell phone and shoes at home.
Contact Baraboo police at at 608-356-4895 if you have any information or call 911.
Baraboo Police Captain Rob Sinden said overnight crews were using drones, working with the Wisconsin DNR to conduct an air search of the area, but were not able to locate Kodie.
Authorities are asking people to not try and search heavily wooded areas or cornfields during overnight hours. They say the terrain in the area could be dangerous. They are also asking people to not go on private property.
They said they appreciate people trying to help and will advise if additional assistance is needed.
“It doesn’t feel real,” said Kodie’s aunt Mackenzie Bielicki. “I just kind of thought like she’d be hiding somewhere and went to a friend’s house and we’d find her. We’ve gotta find her.”
“There’s a bunch of information that we’re not ready to release yet that caused us concern for the welfare of this young lady, and we want to do everything we can to get the word out,” said Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf.
