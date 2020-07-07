Amherst Schools looking forward to fall school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amherst Schools are looking toward the 2020-2021 school year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
School officials said that they plan to go ahead with a five day a week and seven-hour day schedule.
Amherst Schools, Superintendent Steve Sayers, said that they would also allow any parents to keep their kids at home and offer an online element to the classroom.
School officials said that they would follow all of the state and Lorain County Public Health advice.
Some of that advice includes:
- Social distancing
- Consistent handwashing
- Screening and assessing symptoms
- Sanitizing and cleaning
- Face coverings
Families can expect the school to have a more detailed outline for arrival, dismissal, lunch, recess, and much more by the end of July.
The school stated that officials are also working on transportation and food service guidelines.
